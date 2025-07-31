Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,351 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 337,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Argus set a $17.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.68.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

