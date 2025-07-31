TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 234,376 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 944.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.3%

TSCO opened at $57.83 on Thursday. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. UBS Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $70.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,756,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,851.40. The trade was a 65.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $258,955.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,657.84. The trade was a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,490 shares of company stock valued at $12,216,998 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

