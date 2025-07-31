Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,810.0% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,299,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $242.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $248.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.55.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

