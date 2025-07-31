Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.94. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.10%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.