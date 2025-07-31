Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

Shares of AMZN opened at $230.19 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

