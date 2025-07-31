Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 9,098 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,176,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 5.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $127,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.03.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $179.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $179.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.72. The company has a market cap of $4.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,264,800 shares of company stock worth $786,735,503. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

