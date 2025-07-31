Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,119 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Hart LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wallace Hart LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.03.

Shares of NVDA opened at $179.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.72. The company has a market cap of $4.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $179.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $13,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,898,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,948,446,984.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $4,725,108.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,264,800 shares of company stock valued at $786,735,503. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

