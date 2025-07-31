Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,435 NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 5,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 184,392 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.03.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $179.27 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,264,800 shares of company stock valued at $786,735,503 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

