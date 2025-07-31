Brickley Wealth Management Increases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.1%

NVIDIA stock opened at $179.27 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.72.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,264,800 shares of company stock worth $786,735,503 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

