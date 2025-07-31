12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Lowers Position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the period. Masco makes up approximately 3.1% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $18,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Masco by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Masco by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.03.

Shares of MAS opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

