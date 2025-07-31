Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,211 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Halliburton by 830.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.7%

HAL stock opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

