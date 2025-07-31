HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,146 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,949,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,609,000 after buying an additional 1,615,565 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,022,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,368,000 after purchasing an additional 900,071 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 7,314.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 744,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 734,474 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 8,709.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 671,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,812,000 after purchasing an additional 664,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,787,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $280,156,000 after purchasing an additional 632,578 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

W.R. Berkley Stock Up 0.5%

W.R. Berkley stock opened at $68.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average is $67.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

W.R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

