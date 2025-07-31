Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,331 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Richards purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,761.88. This represents a 25.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $835.25 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -159.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.50 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.