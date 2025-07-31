Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.2% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $209.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.94.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

