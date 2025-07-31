Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,248 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,293 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.9% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.94.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $209.05 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.16. The company has a market cap of $3.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

