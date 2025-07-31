Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,189 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.0% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 27,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $209.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.10 and a 200 day moving average of $214.16. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.94.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

