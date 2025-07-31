MGO One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 228,014 Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 228,014 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,942,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,351,000 after buying an additional 38,030 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,250,000 after acquiring an additional 142,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44,636 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,151,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $14,564,000. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARLP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 3.4%

ARLP stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Stories

