CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total transaction of $7,352,822.40. Following the sale, the director owned 36,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,330.58. The trade was a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,060.86. The trade was a 44.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,570 shares of company stock valued at $110,581,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.17.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.5%

CRWD opened at $463.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $479.48 and its 200-day moving average is $421.01. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -671.23 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

