Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,412,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 195.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $114.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $129.85.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,664.30. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.28, for a total transaction of $291,557.12. Following the sale, the director owned 22,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,864. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,446 shares of company stock worth $34,871,597. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

