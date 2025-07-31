Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.37 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 2.4%

PYPL stock opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.66. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

