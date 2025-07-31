Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.12.

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

