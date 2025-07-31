Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded at Arete Research

Arete Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.64.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TTD

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $86.42 on Monday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 105.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.11.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.