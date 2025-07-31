Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

