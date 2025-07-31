Davis R M Inc. Has $4.32 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.
AbbVie Stock Performance
AbbVie stock opened at $189.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
