Torray Investment Partners LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Blueprint Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $505,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 146,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,830,158.20. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $283,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,434.72. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,244 in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $129.46 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $129.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.31 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 64.60% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corporation will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.