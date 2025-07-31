Critical Survey: Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) versus Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) and Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Coffee and Coca-Cola HBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coffee 0 0 0 0 0.00 Coca-Cola HBC 0 3 3 2 2.88

Profitability

This table compares Coffee and Coca-Cola HBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coffee 4.35% 13.87% 10.11% Coca-Cola HBC N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Coffee has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola HBC has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Coffee and Coca-Cola HBC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coffee $78.56 million 0.32 $2.22 million $0.64 6.81 Coca-Cola HBC $11.64 billion 1.69 $887.97 million N/A N/A

Coca-Cola HBC has higher revenue and earnings than Coffee.

Summary

Coca-Cola HBC beats Coffee on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. The company also roasts and blends company label branded coffee to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned stores; and sells tabletop coffee roasting equipment, instant coffees, and tea products for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, Premier Roasters, and Harmony Bay. The company was formerly known as Transpacific International Group Corp and changed its name to Coffee Holding Co., Inc. in April 1998. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks. It markets and sells its products under several brands, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Adez, Averna, Amita, Aquarius, Aperol, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, Kinley, Schweppes, and various other brands; and distributes third-party products. The company serves a range of consumer channels, including supermarkets, convenience stores, vending machines, hotels, cafés, and restaurants; and e-commerce channels. Coca-Cola HBC AG was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

