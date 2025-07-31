Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 116,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JAAA. CAP Partners LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 88,852 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,747,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

