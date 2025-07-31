NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) vs. Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Financial Review

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Analog Devices and NXP Semiconductors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 6 19 1 2.81 NXP Semiconductors 0 3 15 2 2.95

Analog Devices currently has a consensus price target of $258.89, suggesting a potential upside of 12.02%. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus price target of $256.05, suggesting a potential upside of 15.89%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 18.65% 9.56% 6.99% NXP Semiconductors 17.72% 27.99% 10.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Analog Devices and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.8% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Analog Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analog Devices pays an annual dividend of $3.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $4.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Analog Devices pays out 107.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NXP Semiconductors pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Analog Devices has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Analog Devices and NXP Semiconductors”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $9.43 billion 12.17 $1.64 billion $3.67 62.97 NXP Semiconductors $12.61 billion 4.42 $2.51 billion $8.39 26.33

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Analog Devices. NXP Semiconductors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Analog Devices on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and micro-electro-mechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company provides digital signal processing and system products for numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, defense and healthcare, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as online. Analog Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

