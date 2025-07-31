Head to Head Comparison: Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Opera and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 6 0 3.00 DHI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Opera presently has a consensus target price of $24.90, suggesting a potential upside of 55.14%. DHI Group has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 97.37%. Given DHI Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Opera.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Opera has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Opera and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera 16.15% 9.21% 8.28% DHI Group -5.49% 9.22% 4.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 84.4% of Opera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of DHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Opera and DHI Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $480.65 million 2.99 $80.77 million $0.94 17.07 DHI Group $141.93 million 0.91 $250,000.00 ($0.17) -15.65

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group. DHI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Opera beats DHI Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards programs; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform; and offers Web3 and e-commerce services. Opera Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and various other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career community, which matches security-cleared professionals with employers in a secure and private environment to fill the jobs that safeguard its nation. It serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; staffing and consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies, as well as direct hiring companies. The company offers its products and services primarily through its direct sales force and agency partner channel. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

