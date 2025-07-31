Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 5,295 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $136.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.66.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

