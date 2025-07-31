Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 8,342 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $312.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $314.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.64 and its 200 day moving average is $288.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

