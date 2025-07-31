HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.3% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,189,000 after buying an additional 1,885,907 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,941,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,986,000 after buying an additional 1,070,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,097,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,927,000 after buying an additional 1,258,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $637.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $642.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $641.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $613.32 and a 200-day moving average of $588.37.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

