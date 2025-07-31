Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 31,652 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.2% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $182,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $583.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.54. The company has a market cap of $708.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $587.08.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.