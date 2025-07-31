Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 300.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $312.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $314.50. The firm has a market cap of $511.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

