Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 5,939 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 337,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,721,000 after acquiring an additional 251,714 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $583.21 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $587.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $561.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.54. The company has a market cap of $708.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

