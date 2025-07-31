iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Reduced by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,488,275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,065 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,436,610,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11,329.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $637.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $613.32 and its 200 day moving average is $588.37. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $641.74. The company has a market cap of $642.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

