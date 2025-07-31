Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $583.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $708.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $587.08.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

