Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Noble Gas by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,164,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,877,000 after buying an additional 6,693,127 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in American Noble Gas by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 14,877,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,664 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Noble Gas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,410,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,903 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Noble Gas by 18,037.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,539,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Noble Gas by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,225,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Investec raised American Noble Gas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

American Noble Gas Price Performance

American Noble Gas stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Noble Gas Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

