Foster & Motley Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,218,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,771,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,204,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,840,000 after purchasing an additional 361,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ingredion by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 870,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,721,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ingredion by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,347,000 after purchasing an additional 45,631 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.40.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $132.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.85 and a 1 year high of $155.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.