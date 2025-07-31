Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 106.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the sale, the chairman owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,271,982.06. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:COR opened at $291.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.35. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $309.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.83.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

