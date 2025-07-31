Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 104.0% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.0%

CNQ opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 20.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

