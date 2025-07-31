NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 287 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $2,128,233,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 58,312.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,415,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,087 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,834,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,604 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,360,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,957,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $466.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $219.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $467.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.06.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Linde’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

