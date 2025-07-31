Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $181.66 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

