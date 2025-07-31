Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,658 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,658 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,549,000 after buying an additional 136,349 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.40.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $431.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $434.98 and a 200-day moving average of $387.79.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

