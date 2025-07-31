Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 666.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.18.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,239.92. The trade was a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.