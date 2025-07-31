Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 114 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $37,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $355.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.14 and a 200 day moving average of $370.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $322.95 and a 52 week high of $412.97.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on AON from $415.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 price target (up previously from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.86.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

