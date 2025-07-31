Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nice were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in Nice by 82.6% during the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 36,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nice during the first quarter worth approximately $15,098,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 96.9% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 29,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nice in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nice alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nice from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Nice to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nice from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.75.

Nice Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $161.10 on Thursday. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $137.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.39.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.03. Nice had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nice Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.