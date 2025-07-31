Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 5,107 Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 126.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cigna Group were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $724,517,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 58,799.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $583,852,000 after buying an additional 1,771,613 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Cigna Group by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 816,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $225,385,000 after buying an additional 600,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 400.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 643,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after buying an additional 514,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,556,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,191,151,000 after acquiring an additional 501,320 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $298.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $310.91 and its 200 day moving average is $312.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

