Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,425 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5,536.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,109,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,691 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Equitable by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,758,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $53,927,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Equitable by 616.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,245,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,763 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,472,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE:EQH opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.15. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.14). Equitable had a return on equity of 79.05% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.30.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,615.43. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $1,566,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 714,367 shares in the company, valued at $37,304,244.74. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,666 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,208. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

