Vestcor Inc Grows Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $89.04 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $95.22. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.85%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.